South Hadley residents meet to discuss street improvement projects

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – South Hadley residents outlined the improvements they’d like to see made to streets in town.

More than a dozen residents attended Wednesday night’s pioneer valley planning commission presentation on South Hadley’s “Complete Streets Prioritization Plan.”

Once the priorities are identified with residents’ input, the projects will be submitted to MassDOT in hopes of receiving as much as $400,000 for the improvement projects.

“Planning board and bike plan, that people are very much interested in more sidewalks, more bicycle friendly access,” Richard Harris, South Hadley Planning Director told 22News.

Other projects could include repaving roads in town, and improving street lighting, and traffic signal timing.

The town’s planning director said the final prioritization plan for the projects should be complete by January.