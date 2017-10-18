Revitalize CDC sets out to rehabilitate Holyoke neighborhood

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Nearly a dozen homes underwent improvements Wednesday in one Holyoke neighborhood.

More than 100 volunteers – using supplies provided by a $100,000 federal block grant – set out to upgrade homes in Holyoke’s Springdale neighborhood.

The Revitalize Community Development Corporation of Springfield successfully rehabbed so many Springfield neighborhood homes, that the organization is now being called upon to apply its experience in Holyoke.

Revitalize CDC associate director Ethel Griffin told 22News, “Revitalize the neighborhood and neighbors begin to know each other, and to really help each other out. This is a very important mission of mine as well.”

The team of volunteers began work on Leon Nelson’s home at 6 A.M. Wednesday. They painted his home and installed new windows, performing work he couldn’t do himself.

Nelson told 22News he feels fortunate that the city accepted his application for this neighborhood improvement, “Warms my heart. I’ve smiled more in the last two days than I did in the last six years. I really appreciate what’s happening, and it helps my spirits.”

There are also feelings of satisfaction from the men and women who labored to upgrade the Springdale neighborhood – veteran volunteers with Springfield CDC agency, Holyoke city employees, and volunteers from the Westover Job Corps.

This is Revitalize CDC’s second Holyoke neighborhood improvement in the past two years.