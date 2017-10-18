Recreational marijuana legal, driving while high is not

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Marijuana is legal in Massachusetts, but not behind the wheel.

According to a new survey of 3,000 high school students, a third of teens think it’s legal to drive under the influence of marijuana.

The problem police are running into is proving that a person is driving high. Unlike alcohol where you can measure someone’s blood alcohol content, there’s no easy way to measure the THC concentration in someone’s body. THC is the chemical that produces the high.

Young drivers we talked to said they were surprised to learn more teens didn’t know driving high was against the law.

“That’s really unfortunate,” Kinari Horton, of Northampton, said. “I hope that we get education in schools about drugs that are fact based about how it might impair your judgment or your driving.”

“Absolutely not. Because it is impairing and there are other people at risk,” Holyoke resident Kelsey Hermansen said.

According to the study, 27% of parents believed driving high was legal and about 25% of teen admitted that driving under the influence of marijuana is common among their friends.