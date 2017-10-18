Police release video of Chicopee bank robbery suspect

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police Department has released surveillance video of the man accused of robbing the TD Bank on Meadow Street Monday.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News they are still searching for the suspect, who appears to be a Hispanic man wearing an eye patch, red hat, black shirt, and blue jeans at the time of the crime.

Wilk said the suspect handed the teller a note implying he had a weapon around 11:30 that morning and got away with an unknown amount of cash. He was last seen heading toward the area of the Dugout Cafe across the street.

Police are asking the public to watch the surveillance video and pay attention to the suspect’s mannerisms, stance, and walk. If you think you can identify the suspect or may have seen him, you’re asked to call Chicopee police detectives at 413-594-1730 with any information.

You can also send an anonymous tip by texting “SOLVE CHICOPEE” to 274637.