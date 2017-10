SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A child was rushed to the hospital in Springfield’s upper hill neighborhood Wednesday night after being hit by a car.

Springfield Police Department Spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News the child was playing outside on Crest Street around 6 p.m., when they were hit by a car.

The child was taken to Baystate Medical Center with severe but non-life threatening injuries.

The driver stayed with the child until an ambulance arrived.