4 arrested after allegedly bringing BB gun to Holyoke High School

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Four Holyoke High School students accused of bringing a realistic BB-gun to school have been arrested.

Holyoke Police Lieutenant Jim Albert told 22News the four 14 year-old boys are being charged with carrying a dangerous weapon on school grounds and disturbing a school assembly. Three of the juveniles are from Holyoke, while one is a resident of Springfield.

Albert said the BB-gun looked like a real firearm, and that the average person or even an officer would not be able to tell it was fake at a glance.

The names of the students will not be released due to their age.

Albert said they are expected to be arraigned in Holyoke Juvenile Court.