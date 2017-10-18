Office of Environmental Affairs aiming to modernize infrastructure

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs plans to focus on repairing and modernizing existing facilities and creating new infrastructure throughout Massachusetts.

The House Committee on Bonding, Capital Expenditures and State Assets held a hearing at the State House on Wednesday where they heard from departments that deal with capital improvement projects.

Secretary Matthew Beaton shared a $211 million capital investment plan for fiscal year 2018 with lawmakers for the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs. They manage state conservation, agriculture and energy projects.

One project is reducing combined sewer overflows, or CSOs, in western Massachusetts. “This is one of the most important things facing these communities,” Secretary Beaton explained. “It’s going to have great benefit, again, both economically and certainly benefit the local ecosystem in the Pioneer Valley area.”

The Pioneer Valley Planning Commission CSO Control Project will help improve areas of Springfield, Chicopee, and Holyoke.