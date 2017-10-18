Neighbors concerned despite arrest in connection to fatal shooting

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Police have arrested a man in connection to the shooting death of a 22-year-old Pittsfield woman.

Neighbors said they were happy an arrest was made, but it doesn’t change how they feel. Many are shaken up, and some said they plan on moving.

Sara Lampro has lived on Dewey Avenue most of her life.

“This is the house I grew up in,” she said. “Now my kids are growing up here, but it’s a whole different world now.”

Lampro lives with her fiancé and their two young children. On October 2, the entire family was woken up in the middle of the night.

“We woke up to hearing the gun shots; we heard at least eight shots,” she recalled. “Came outside to see what was going on. We heard the neighbors out there screaming, so we knew it wasn’t good.”

That’s when they learned 22-year-old Asiyanna Jones was shot and killed.

“She was beautiful, innocent,” she said. “Now, it’s over.”

Jones was found inside a car parked on the side of the road. She was taken to the hospital but died a short time later.

Those who live nearby said it started when two men began shooting at each other, and Jones was hit in the crossfire.

“I heard that the bullet was not for her. She was just sitting in the car, and she got shot in the head and neck.”

“Her life was taken way too young for no reason.”

Stephanie King walks down Dewey Avenue every day. She’s worried the violence isn’t over.

“I feel actually terrified,” she said. “I don’t want to live here anymore.”

Pittsfield police arrested 19-year-old Josaiah Bynum in connection to the shooting, but families who live nearby said his arrest is doing very little to calm their nerves.

“It’s scary. I mean, we can’t even let the kids ride their bikes or play in the park.”

Lampro said she put her house up for sale days after the shooting. She’s not going to take any chances with her kids.

“This was the push we needed to try and get moving on it and get them somewhere safer,” she said.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information to reach out to them.