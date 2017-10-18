Most vehicle inspection stations up and running following botched roll out

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Businesses who lost thousands of dollars, say the state’s new vehicle inspection system is mostly up and running.

On October 1st when the new system debuted, only 531 station were able to process inspections, now it’s up to 1,724.

Bill Schetzel is the manager at the Phillips 66 in Monson. He’s no stranger to new technology. But it’s the technology that failed him. He couldn’t print the stickers. It partially shutting down his business for 9 days. They lost thousands of dollars.

“We are experiencing a high call volume due to the roll out of the new program. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

That was the recorded phone message after the roll out. Now those calls for help are being answered. Call center staff was more than doubled and Schetzel is back in business.

“They had a technician call me back and he remotely accessed my computer. He changed the adjustments in the printer and the computer itself. Then over the phone I had a sticker actually pull up so we did the sticker and stayed on the line to make sure everything went right,” said Schetzel.

The roll out of the state’s new vehicle inspection system is in stark contrast to the roll out of all electronic tolling last fall. That was met with widespread praise for its smooth debut. The new vehicle inspection system standards are the same. No vanity plates, no tinted windows, pass emissions, but the quality control is more strict.

Cameras take pictures of the license plate, odometer, VIN number, and even the person performing the inspection. Video monitoring is coming in January.

It’ll cost you $35 to get your vehicle inspected. The station owner keeps about $23, the rest goes to the state and the company who made the software.