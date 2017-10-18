MeToo gives the abused a voice on social media

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The sexual assault allegations against movie producer Harvey Weinstein have encouraged countless victims to share their stories. They’re using social media to raise awareness.

Victims have been posting “#metoo” on social media. It’s called the “me too movement,” and chances are you’ve already seen it used on several platforms.

The hashtag became popular over the weekend, after it was used by actress Alyssa Milano. It’s meant to give sexual assault victims a platform to share their experiences, and raise awareness about the scope of the problem.

Womanshelter Companeras in Holyoke told 22News, social media is a good tool to show victims they’re not alone.

Companeras’ Karen Cavanaugh told 22News, “It has been very empowering for survivors. We have received an increase in calls from people who want to get involved, and who also need support.”

Cavanaugh also said, while the social media craze can be empowering for some, it can also trigger painful memories.

If you know a victim of domestic, or sexual violence, you can get help by calling 1-877-536-1628. You can also follow this link for more information on Womanshelter Companeras, and how to get help for yourself or others.