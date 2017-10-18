Man sentenced to prison in connection to 2014 Holyoke shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke man has been sentenced to prison after being found guilty on multiple charges in connection to a 2014 shooting on Chestnut Street.

According to Hampden County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon, 39-year-old Jose M. Santiago was sentenced to 12-15 years in state prison on Wednesday. He was found guilty by a Hampden Superior Court Jury last month on charges of armed assault with the intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, illegal possession of a firearm and possession of a fire arm during the commission of a felony.

The charges stem from a shooting that took place in the area of 183 Chestnut Street on April 9, 2014. Leydon said the investigation determined that Santiago’s son and another individual had showed up that night to that location with a crowd of people to fight another man. During the confrontation, Leydon says Santiago shot at the man his son was fighting, injuring him.

Santiago is also awaiting trial on two separate firearms cases, one of which involves another victim who was shot.

