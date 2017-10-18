Local growing season is over for most areas in western Massachusetts

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The growing season has ended for most of western Massachusetts. 22News is working for you with what that means for gardens and crops.

For your garden, it means a lot of cleaning up to do before the winter comes. But 22News found out that frost is actually a good thing for some vegetables.

Eastern Hampden County is the only part of western Massachusetts where the growing season has not come to an end. Temperatures dropped into the 20’s and 30s Monday night, resulting in wide spread frost across the region.

Frost can kill or damage your plants, and end some crops like peppers, tomatoes, and eggplant. But Red Fire Farm in Granby told 22News that frost is not always bad. Ryan Voiland, Red Fire Farm, told 22News, “The frost actually brings the flavor out like in brussel sprouts and cabbage gets sweeter, kale gets sweeter.”

But for gardeners, this is time to get work done around the house. Hadley Garden Center told 22News the best thing you can do right now is clean up your yard.

Dan Ziomek, Nursery Manager at Hadley Garden Center, told 22News, “Those leftover plant parts cause diseases and insects that we don’t want next year so more we can clean up this fall the less chance we have of getting insects and diseases.”

You also want to turn over the soil in your vegetable garden, which will reduce the risk of plant diseases next season.

Frost came a little late this season. frost usually comes early to mid October.