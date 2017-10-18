Greenfield Fire Chief part of team assisting Puerto Rico recovery effort

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield fire Chief Robert Strahan is among ten people deployed to Puerto Rico for Hurricane Response and Recovery.

Chief Strahan is the team leader for the Northwest Massachusetts Incident Management Team, a group that helps in disaster relief efforts across the country.

His team is working with 3 MEMA employees and the Central Island Coordination Task Force, delivering goods and services across the island.

“Chief Strahan has always strived to better himself,” Greenfield Fire Captain John Whitney said of his colleague. “He has the credentials. He started helping people as a kid. The goal of his life is helping people.”

Capt. Whitney is the acting fire chief while Strahan is away. Chief Strahan told him the damage is still very extensive and 90 percent of the island has no power.

Whitney said Chief Strahan is living on a ship in the harbor. Strahan left Greenfield on Monday and is expected to be back in two weeks.