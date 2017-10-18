Fire on Front Street in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee firefighters are working to put out a fire at an apartment building on Front Street.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News drivers are being asked to avoid the area of 40 Front Street as crews work to put out the fire.

The apartment building is located at 45-48 Front Street.

Wilk said there are no reports of any injuries at this time.

The Chicopee Fire Department was called to the fire just before 9:00 a.m.

22News has a crew on the way to the fire and will bring you information as soon as it becomes available.