Emerson Wight Park in Springfield vandalized

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield residents say a new playground was vandalized in their neighborhood Tuesday night.

The Springfield Fire Department told 22News someone lit a fire in a trash barrel at the Emerson Wight playground Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, parts of the playground and basketball court area were covered in newspaper and other trash. Residents who regularly come to the park said they were disappointed by the mess.

“I guess there was a fire, and the fire department had to come and turn it off or something like that. It looked exactly like it looks now, dirty,” Among them was Raul Gomez, who told 22News. “Sadly things have to happen like that, I wish it didn’t.”

Residents told 22News other parts of the playground have been damaged for some time, including a broken swing and a knocked over park bench.