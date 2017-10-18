Dr. Phil – “‘My meddling ‘monster-in-law’ doesn’t want me to remarry my ex-husband'”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Sixteen years ago, Greg and Amanda secretly married during college.

Greg’s mother, Kathy, says when she found out, she showed her support by buying the newlyweds a plot of land adjacent to her home so they could build a house of their own.

Greg and Amanda built their home and had two sons, but say they had a much harder time building their marriage. Amanda says this is largely the fault of her mother-in-law.

Amanda says Kathy initially came across as “elderly and sweet,” but, over the years Amanda claims Kathy has turned into a “monster-in-law” who is a “lying, vindictive, manipulative snake.”

But Kathy claims Amanda has anger problems, has threatened to set her house on fire, punched Kathy on the side of her head five times before taking out a restraining order after claiming she was in danger and had her arrested.

The two women haven’t spoken in over a year. Meanwhile, Greg and Amanda divorced with benefits, as they were still secretly seeing each other until two weeks ago when they broke up again.

Amanda says she now has an ultimatum for her husband turned ex-husband turned boyfriend turned ex-boyfriend: “Choose between your mom or me.”

