Chicopee fire forced 46 people to find some place else to live

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As many as 46 residents were burned out of eight apartments in Chicopee Wednesday morning.

Deputy Chicopee Fire Chief Joseph Crevier told 22News an electrical malfunction started the fire in the ceiling of a second-floor apartment on Front Street.

The fire started in the ceiling in the middle of the building and spread quickly to the other seven units.

Everyone got out safely.

Deputy Crevier said the Red Cross and the Landlord, Angelo Scuderi are helping displaced residents find temporary shelter.

Red Cross Volunteer Dave Basler told 22News 45 or 46 people have to find someplace else to stay.

And they won’t be going back to the Front Street Apartment block any time soon.

“The building sustained major fire, smoke and water damage, and will require a major reconstruction,” Deputy Chief Crevier told 22News.

No one was hurt. Firefighters rescued several pets from the burning apartment block.