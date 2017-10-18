Berkshire and Franklin County starting to see peak fall foliage

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – We’re seeing more colors pop on the trees but for now, the further North you go, the more color you’ll see.

Here in western Massachusetts, it’s mostly Berkshire County and parts of Franklin County that are seeing peak color. Hampshire and Hampden counties are seeing “good” color.

22News went to Hadley Garden Center to find out why the peak color was a little delayed this season.

“Its the weather,” Dan Ziomek explained. “It’s been warmer than it should be this time of year. Its been dry since the first of August, so things that been delayed a little bit.”

If you have sugar maples in your yard and they have been turning brown and then dropping their leaves, Hadley Garden Center said that’s likely because of a disease.

Colors usually peak in western Massachusetts from mid-to-late October.