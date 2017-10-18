AIC breaks ground on new health and science center

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – American International College broke ground Wednesday afternoon for a new health and science building, the second such facility on the AIC campus.

The ceremony was attended by a number of students involved in the health field.

The interest in these courses come as no surprise to Frank Colaccino, chairman of the AIC Board of Trustees, and himself an AIC graduate. Colaccino told 22News, “As the population ages and all our parts are wearing out, we need to have people to replace them and keep us healthy.”

The new building will house an expanded occupational therapy program in addition to a wider range of physical therapy studies. Occupational therapy student Anjali Schutt said of the program, “It’s up and coming. Occupational therapy is huge and growing, we just celebrated our 100th anniversary.”

The new health sciences facility will cost between seven and eight million dollars.