3 hospitalized after accident on State and Federal Streets in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A multi-car accident closed several lanes of State Street in downtown Springfield Wednesday evening.

The vehicles crashed at the intersection of State and Federal Streets.

Springfield Police Department Spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News three people were rushed to the hospital and that all their injuries are non-life threatening.

Both westbound lanes of State Street were closed and one eastbound lane was closed on Walnut Street.

The accident happened near Springfield Technical Community College.

Walsh told 22News the driver believed responsible for the crash has been arrested on a drug charge for allegedly possessing PCP.

22News will bring you updates as more information becomes available.