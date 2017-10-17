What happens after you get a parking ticket you don’t deserve?

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Getting a parking ticket is something that happens to all of us. But what if you’re sure you don’t deserve it?

Whatel, resident Joseph Liseno contacted 22News to express his frustration with the Amherst Parking Office. He told 22News got a ticket back in September and has been fighting it ever since.

Liseno claims he parked on a side street near Kendrick Park for a fundraiser for an animal shelter. He said that pictures show his car was parked on the correct side of the no parking sign, but that he got the ticket anyway.

“I just feel like folks want to go to Amherst because it’s a great town. They have a lot of good things to offer,” Liseno told 22News. “But we shouldn’t have to worry about parking. It’s just very unfair. I mean, how do you know where you can park in Amherst?”

Town Collector Claire McGinnis told 22News that you have 21 days to pay a ticket or file an appeal before you get charged a $15 late fee.

You can appeal online, with a letter or in person once a month. Once you file an appeal you should hear back in seven to ten days.