Westfield Police looking for man in photo

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are looking for the man in the photo who they say took items at a local Walmart without paying on October 7.

Westfield police said in a Facebook post that the man in the photo removed several Go-Pro accessories from its packaging, placed them in his pants and pockets and left the store.

Police said when the store security tried to stop him, he ran across the street, up onto the railroad tracks and disappeared.

You are asked to call the Westfield Police at 413-642-9390, if you have any information.