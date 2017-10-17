VCA Animal Hospital to equip local police dogs with naloxone

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts police officers are being given the chance to receive training that could save their police dog’s life.

The VCA Boston Road Animal Hospital in Springfield is training officers on Tuesday to administer the overdose-reversing drug naloxone to their dogs.

Coming into contact with an opioid is not only dangerous to the police officer, but to police dogs as well. Naloxone can be administered to a dog that comes into contact with and ingests an opioid during a drug raid.

Veterinarians are scheduled to present all police dog handlers and their dogs with naloxone at 9:00 Tuesday morning. The animal hospital is donating the life-saving drug to local police departments.

Massachusetts State Police began carrying naloxone for their police dogs back in March of this year.