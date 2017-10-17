UMass hosts conference on green technology

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Innovations and Opportunities in Green Technologies conference on Tuesday was a gathering of some of the brightest minds in Massachusetts.

Those technologies include sectors like wastewater treatment, reducing our carbon footprint and renewable energies like solar and wind.

The conference was held at the new UMass Design Center which, itself, is an example of green technology. This LEED certified building used state of the art construction and design materials to be as green as possible.

Curt Griffin, Director of School of Earth & Sustainability at UMass said “With regard to renewable energy, we talked about what’s on the horizon with regard to reducing out carbon footprint.”

Rick Sullivan, the CEO of the Western Mass. Economic Development Council added that “western Massachusetts and our colleges and universities can supply the workforce in these new and growing sectors.”

Sullivan told 22News that there are plenty of jobs available in the green technologies sector and that schools like UMass are critical to training the workforce.

Tuesday’s conference keynote speaker was Matthew Beaton, the state Secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs.