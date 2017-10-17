Trump’s false Obama statement draws fire

(NBC News) President Donald Trump triggered a wave of swift rebukes Monday when he claimed that President Obama and other former presidents didn’t regularly call or contact the families of fallen soldiers.

The president made the claim during a Rose Garden press conference after he was asked about his own silence on the deaths of four American servicemen killed in Niger. Mr. Trump said that he’d written letters and planned to call the families of the fallen.

He then expounded on the actions of Mr. Obama and other former presidents.

If you look at President Obama and other presidents, most of them didn’t make calls — a lot of them didn’t make calls — I like to make calls when it’s appropriate,” Mr. Trump said.

Reporters immediately questioned the President Trump’s claim, and he admitted he wasn’t sure of Mr. Obama’s practices.

“Sometimes it’s a very difficult thing to do, but I do a combination of both,” Trump said, referring to calling and sending letters to the families. “President Obama, I think probably did sometimes, and maybe sometimes he didn’t. I don’t know. That’s what I was told.”

