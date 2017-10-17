Springfield businesses to link security cameras to police department

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is working with local businesses to improve security in the city.

Local businesses could soon link up their security cameras to the Springfield Police Department in an effort to cut crime and bring in business.

Springfield Police Commissioner John Barbieri is working with the City Council to build a security model based on one used in Detroit.

That plan connected businesses real time exterior security cameras with the police department.

According to the Springfield PD, Detroit saw 50 percent reduction in violent crime, and a 15 percent boost in business revenue.

The Student Prince Restaurant in Springfield said they support trying the model here.

“We think it’s a great idea,” said Grace Szydziak, Assistant General Manager of Student Prince. “We have a lot of people who walk from the different hotels and areas from downtown to come to our restaurant. I mean if you feel safe where you’re going, you’re more likely to go there, so it would be a great addition to downtown.”

Commissioner Barbieri told the City Council’s public safety subcommittee about the need for a partnership between businesses and the police.

The program was initially being planned for downtown Springfield, but is now being considered city-wide.

The model would connect external security cameras to the police department’s crime analysis unit. Neighbors said it might encourage them to spend more time at Springfield businesses.

“I’m not too into the bar scene right now, but I wouldn’t go downtown in Springfield by myself,” Blake Suhr of Agawam told 22News. “I would personally feel in a better environment I guess having a little more security in downtown Springfield would make it a better environment to be around.”

A pilot version of the program could be set up as early as 2018.