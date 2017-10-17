Senate unveils health care cost containment bill

BOSTON (WWLP) – Health care costs consume about 40 percent of the state’s $40 billion budget. A group of senators released a report and legislation Tuesday that aims to bring down health care costs through several avenues, including reducing hospital re-admissions and unnecessary emergency room visits.

“The major thrusts were to try to guarantee access, maintain and improve quality, bring down costs and maintain or improve outcomes,” Senate President Stan Rosenberg (D-Amherst) said.

State Senator Jim Welch (D-West Springfield) chairs the state’s Health Care Financing Committee. Welch led the effort to write the bill.

“That’s based on common sense; that’s based on realistic expectations and at the same time is really consumer driven, and understanding that whatever changes we make, we want to make sure that they have a positive impact on the market,” Welch said.

The proposal lays out both short term and long term goals to make health care more affordable. One short term goal is to implement telemedicine, a service similar to video chatting to speak to specialists, such as doctors or psychologists.

A long term goal is expanding licenses for dental therapists, nurse practitioners, optometrists and podiatrists.

Members of the public can have their voices heard on the bill at a hearing here at the state house next week.