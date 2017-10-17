Roger Reed Hatchery in Palmer holds annual brook and brown trout spawning event

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Roger Reed Hatchery held its annual brook and brown trout spawning event in Palmer Tuesday. 22News was there to witness this delicate process.

Programs like this have helped maintain the fish population over the years.

The Mass Wildlife Trout Stocking Program helps brook and brown trout spawn every year at the Roger Reed Hatchery in Palmer.

ken Simmons, Chief of Hatcheries, told 22News, “Today we will be handling a couple hundred fish but over the course of our spawning season which will last about 2 weeks about a half a million to 600,000 brook trout eggs and 600,000 brown trout eggs.”

These fish will be released into 500 rivers, streams, and ponds statewide. This is all to help the environment.

Ron Amidon, Fish & Game Commissioner, told 22News, “Its important we maintain the fish stock the way were suppose to, these guys keep an eye on how many fish we have in our water ways and what the health of those fish are.”

Helping fish spawn is a detailed process. First, the fish are removed from the holding tank at Roger Reed Hatchery, where workers check to see if they are ready. Next they remove the eggs by gently squeezing the fish. They take the sperm from the male fishes and mix it with water to activate the sperm, and fertilize the eggs. The eggs are placed in a sterile environment to make sure they’re free of bacteria. Finally the eggs are given one more rinse before being placed in a tray where they will hatch in the Spring.

The trout will be mature enough to be caught by fishermen, a year and a half after they hatch.

Mass Wildlife told 22News they’ve seen in an increase in the population and improvement of their health because of this process.