Proposed law seeks to protect abandoned animals in vacant properties

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts lawmakers are considering several proposals to protect animal welfare, including enhancing citations and fines for animal cruelty and further regulating pet shops.

Acton State Senator Jamie Eldridge shared the story of a 2-year-old yellow lab who was abandoned in a vacant condominium in Hudson.

A realtor who was selling the condo later found the dog starved to death.

Senator Eldridge filed a bill that would require the landlord or owner to inspect the property for abandoned animals within three days after the tenants leave because of a foreclosure, abandonment or termination of tenancy.

“This is a critical bill to making sure that this kind of tragedy doesn’t happen in other abandoned homes,” Eldridge explained.

This is one of several bills up before the state’s Committee on Municipalities and Regional Government at a public hearing on Tuesday.

The committee is reviewing public testimony on the bill before making recommendations.