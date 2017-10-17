Preparing for retirement at a younger age is recommended

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s National Save for Retirement Week and we’re bringing you expert advice on how to take advantage of your youth.

The younger the better.

Mark Teed at Raymond James Financial told 22News 10 percent of your annual salary is what you need to save.

Consider investing up to the company match to take advantage of free money in your 401K plan.

You can expect your money to grow about 10 percent a year.

Let your interest compound and reinvest any dividends you get. Teed recommends if you’re just starting out, consider mutual funds rather than individual stocks.

“If you start to buy individual stocks you will start to get emotional,” said Mark Teed, Senior Vice President of Raymond & Associates. “It’s moved up, it’s moved down, I need to see it or buy it. Then you are spending way too much focusing on the minor things. What we want you to do is think bigger picture. Setting a mutual fund. Set an ETF that’s a broad based index.”

The stock markets have been hitting record highs lately.

But when the markets are down your dollar goes further and you can buy more shares.