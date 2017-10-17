Police identify suspect in deadly Pittsfield shooting

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Police are searching for a 36-year-old man suspected of opening fire on a parked car in Massachusetts and killing a 22-year-old woman inside.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that a 19-year-old occupant of the parked car shot at Gary Linen while he was walking in Pittsfield on Oct. 2.

Police say Linen returned fire, and one of the bullets hit Asiyanna Jones in the head.

Jones was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police have arrested the teen and charged him with armed assault to murder, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building and carrying a firearm without a license. He pleaded not guilty.

Court documents released Monday did not reveal a motive for the shooting.

