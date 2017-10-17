Police identify suspect in deadly Pittsfield shooting

A teen allegedly shot at the suspect, who then fired back but shot Asiyanna Jones instead

Associated Press Published: Updated:
WTEN

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Police are searching for a 36-year-old man suspected of opening fire on a parked car in Massachusetts and killing a 22-year-old woman inside.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that a 19-year-old occupant of the parked car shot at Gary Linen while he was walking in Pittsfield on Oct. 2.

Police looking for witnesses to deadly Pittsfield shooting

Police say Linen returned fire, and one of the bullets hit Asiyanna Jones in the head.

Jones was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police: 22-year-old woman shot and killed in Pittsfield

Police have arrested the teen and charged him with armed assault to murder, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building and carrying a firearm without a license. He pleaded not guilty.

Court documents released Monday did not reveal a motive for the shooting.

___

Information from: The Berkshire (Mass.) Eagle, http://www.berkshireeagle.com

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.