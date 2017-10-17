Obituary: Former WWLP-22News employee Ronald E. Langevin

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A former WWLP-22News employee and Korean War veteran passed away on Saturday at the age of 87.

Ronald Langevin, a lifelong resident of Ludlow, worked at WWLP-22News for 35 years. During his decades-long tenure at the station, Langevin was a producer and director before being promoted to director of public relations in 1979, and retiring in 1990.

Prior to working for 22News, Langevin served his country during the Korean War as a sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps and began his TV career at WHYN-40.

He is survived by his son Mark Langevin, his two daughters Marie Marx and Danielle Sullivan, and the love of his life, Paula Goodreau. He also had four grandchildren, one great grandchild, a daughter-in-law, two son-in-laws, and two pets.

Visitation hours for Langevin are being held at the Kapinos-Mazur Funeral Home Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral services are scheduled for Friday at 8:45 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a burial at St. Aloysius Cemetery in Springfield.