New health care plan emerges

(NBC NEWS) President Trump on Tuesday said he will get behind a new bipartisan plan to replace the insurance subsidies of Obamacare that he killed last week.

Democratic Senator Patty Murray and Republican Senator Lamar Alexander signed on to a temporary health care fix and now it’s getting a thumbs-up from the President.

“They’re fairly close to a short-term solution. The solution will be for about a year or two years,” Mr. Trump said during an afternoon news conference.

Earlier Tuesday, President Trump was forced to walk back yesterday’s claims that his predecessors did not call the families of soldiers killed in action.

Former President Obama’s representative said that’s simply not true.

The President changed his message saying, “I really speak for myself. I’m not speaking for other people. I don’t know what Bush did. I don’t know what Obama did.”

