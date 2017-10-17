Missing Springfield boy found safe

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 11-year-old boy who had been missing since Tuesday afternoon has been found.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News that 11-year-old Cameron Boulay has been found safe.

Walsh said Boulay never returned home from school Tuesday afternoon, and that calls about him being missing came in around 5 p.m., after parents reached out to friends, family and Forest Park Middle School.

Springfield Police and a police dog unit searched Forest Park Tuesday night. State police, the Metro Unit, a helicopter and other law enforcement were also involved in this search.

Springfield police told 22News that an AMBER Alert was not issued, because this situation did not meet the criteria. Click here to read the criteria that needs to be met for an AMBER Alert.