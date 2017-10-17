Man accused of killing Springfield resident arrested in Pittsfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The man accused of killing a Springfield resident early last year in Pittsfield has been arrested and arraigned on murder and drug charges.

Berkshire District Attorney’s Office spokesman Fred Lantz told 22News police arrested 31-year-old James Cromartie Monday night on a murder warrant. He is accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old James Dominguez III, of Springfield, on January 23, 2016. Dominguez was found in a parking lot behind a Pittsfield bar at about 1:30 a.m. that morning.

Lantz said police found cocaine in Cromartie’s possession during his arrest Monday night.

A not guilty plea was entered on Cromartie’s behalf on one count of murder during his arraignment in Central Berkshire District Court Tuesday morning. He was also arraigned on one count of possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute.

The judge ordered that Cromartie be held without bail at the Berkshire County House of Correction. He’s due to be back in court for a pre-trial hearing on November 15.