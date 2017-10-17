Local conference helping to improve business professionals

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A full-day conference for business professionals is taking place right now at the MassMutual Center in Springfield.

The Embee Marketing and Business Summit began at 8 a.m. and will continue until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The conference covers topics such as utilizing social media and improving the interview process.

Gina DiStefano Fernandez told 22News everyone can benefit from the conference.

“It’s really important that everyone in Western Massachusetts and across the board want to better themselves and want to better their businesses and grow,” said Gina Distefano Fernandez, Owner of GDF Coaching LLC. “We are affording people that opportunity by bringing in experts in the industry to educate people on how to do that.”

Speakers included 2017 Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Inductee Kara Wolters, and former Mass Appeal host, Ashley Kohl.