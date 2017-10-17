Hazardous materials situation at Northampton hotel

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton police and firefighters are dealing with a hazardous materials situation at a hotel.

Northampton Fire Chief Duane Nichols told 22News that an unidentified white powder was discovered at the Quality Inn and Suites at 117 Conz Street Tuesday afternoon.

The entrance to the hotel is currently blocked with police tape as emergency workers deal with the situation.

Nichols said that there is no threat to the public at this time.

