Halloween retailer pulls Anne Frank costume amid complaints

Eine rote Rose und ein Foto von Anne Frank sind am Sonntag, 28 Oktober 2007, an einem Gedenkstein f?r die juedischen Schwestern Anne und Margot Frank auf dem Gelaende der KZ Gedenkstaette in Bergen-Belsen abgelegt. Rund 70.000 Menschen, darunter auch Anne und Margot, kamen in dem Kriegsgefangenenlager und dem KZ ums Leben. Das Tagebuch der Anne Frank wurde weltbekannt.(AP Photo/Joerg Sarbach) ---A red rose and a photo of Anne Frank lay at a memorial stone of Jewish sisters Margot and Anne Frank at the Bergen-Belsen Memorial, northern Germany, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2007. Over 70,000 people died in the camp up to 1945. Also Margot and Anne, who's diary is well known around the world.(AP Photo/Joerg Sarbach)

(AP) – An online retailer has pulled a costume from its website that depicted Holocaust victim Anne Frank.

Screenshots of the costume for sale at HalloweenCostumes.com posted to social media show a smiling girl wearing World War II-era clothing and a beret.

The costume was quickly criticized on Twitter. Carlos Galindo Elvira, who leads the Anti-Defense League’s Arizona office said on Twitter that the costume trivializes Frank’s memory.

North Mankato, Minnesota-based Fun.com runs the website. Spokesman Ross Walker Smith tweeted Sunday that the costume had been pulled from the website. He explained that the company sells costumes for activities other than Halloween, like “school projects and plays.” He apologized for any offense caused by the costume.

Anne Frank is known for the diary she wrote while in hiding from the Nazis during the war.