Groundbreaking ceremony held for Jaime Ulloa Park in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic J. Sarno, Congressman Richard E. Neal, and other city officials attended a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday morning for Jaime Ulloa Park in the North End neighborhood of Springfield.

According to a release sent to 22News by the mayor’s office, a master plan for renovations to the park has been created with improvements such as a redesigned park entrance, upgrades to playground and splash pad elements, improvements to park walkways and lighting and landscaping improvements.

The renovations are made possible by a $250,000 grant from the Federal Land and Water Conservation Fund. The grant money will allow the City of Springfield to begin a new phase of redevelopment for all recreation areas citywide.

The park is named for Jaime Ulloa, who worked on the Commission on Disability alongside Congressman Neal. Neal said in the release the improvements to the park are a fitting way to honor his friend.

“This park and its rehabilitation are a great tribute to Jaime and his legacy as he did so much work for the city despite being confined to a wheelchair,” the congressman said.

