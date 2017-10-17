Franklin County towns receive help connecting to the internet

CHARLEMONT, Mass. (WWLP) – Lt. Governor Karyn Polito visited several Franklin County towns Tuesday, assisting them in their mission to connect more people to the internet.

Having no service is a common problem in the rural Franklin County towns. For some residents, DSL is their only option to connect to the internet.

Melody Wheldon of Charlemont told 22News, “We could really use some help here, not just Charlemont, but the surrounding hilltowns. It’s tough, because everybody does business and their life on the internet now.”

Lt. Govenor Polito toured several Franklin County towns Tuesday to check in on the progress these towns are making to close this connectivity gap.

One stop on her tour was Charlemont, a Franklin County town with a population of about 1300. Many residents and businesses in this town have to deal with a lack of internet.

About a dozen Massachusetts communities have limited or no internet access.

Charlemont recently received a $960,000 state grant to build a broadband network.

Lt. Gov. Polito told 22News, “This is very important, especially for small rural communities to have internet connection. This means better education for the children here, businesses can expand, and bring more opportunity to this area.”

Lt. Gov. Polito said that the state has provided $50-million to Massachusetts communities to improve internet access.

Other stops on the tour included Leyden, Colrain, Monroe, and Turners Falls.