Extended warm weather means more business for local farm stands

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The warmer than average temperatures and lack of rain have caused farm stands and farmer’s markets to do better than in previous years.

On Tuesday morning, the Springfield Farmer’s Market was packed.

According to Ryan Violand of Red Fire Farm in Granby, fall is the prime time for their farm stand. He said the weather has not only helped business, it has helped in the growing of certain crops, such as onions.

“Some of the fields have grapefruit sized onions,” Violand said. “I’m very happy with the onion group.”

Other crops that have done well this season include potatoes, sweet potatoes, peppers, carrots, and beets.