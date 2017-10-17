Elms College hosts breast cancer exhibits to bring awareness

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Elms College is hosting two month-long exhibits in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

The exhibits are on display in the college’s alumnae library, and include stories of those who lost their lives to breast cancer, as well as poems about survivors.

The college also hosted a panel discussion to answer questions about breast cancer and available resources.

“So many women don’t know they have it, even men have it, come to find out, even children are getting this as well,” said Debra Gomes, Associate Director of Elms College Library. “So this is basically an event to make people aware on campus that this is around.”

The dean of the Elms School of Nursing joined representatives from Cancer House of Hope in West Springfield, Rays of Hope at Baystate Medical Center, and Cancer Connection in Northampton for Tuesday’s panel discussion.