Driver gets up to 7 years in crash that killed elderly man

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts driver who killed a 74-year-old pedestrian in a crash has been sentenced to up to seven years in prison.

The Berkshire Eagle reports 24-year-old Devyn Banister, of Pittsfield, was sentenced Monday to three and a half to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to motor vehicle homicide while under the influence of alcohol and operating negligently. As part of a plea agreement, previous charges including motor vehicle homicide had been dismissed.

Police say Banister had been drinking and took a Vicodin before striking 74-year-old Arthur Meyrick in Pittsfield on Dec. 8.

Meyrick was hospitalized and died Jan. 28.

An attorney for Banister had said his client’s actions the day of the fatal crash were out of character.

