HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Dr. Phil continues his conversation with David and his family, who say they are worried about his 21-year-old daughter, Danielle.

They claim Danielle is a violent, angry “devil” who becomes possessed when she’s angry.

But are David and the family to blame for Danielle’s behavior? Is there something deeper going on with Danielle?

Watch Dr. Phil today at 3 on 22News.

Danielle admits she rages and said she self-medicates to feel better. #DrPhil https://t.co/6q8BKSTd16 — The Dr. Phil Show (@TheDrPhilShow) October 17, 2017

The conversation continues w/ David & his family who say they are worried about his daughter & what they call her violent, angry behavior. pic.twitter.com/wjQs6BrM9Z — The Dr. Phil Show (@TheDrPhilShow) October 17, 2017