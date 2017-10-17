Doggie daycare proposal in Westfield sparks controversy

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Confusion over a controversial dog park proposal in Westfield.

The owner of Agawam Dog Works submitted a plan to purchase Zuber’s Ice Cream and Deli and turn it into a doggie daycare facility.

They submitted an amended plan to make it an indoor facility to comply with zoning requirements and to eliminate noise concerns.

But the project’s landscape architect told 22News the planning board chair isn’t sure kennel use is permitted for this piece of property.

“It was made clear to us by the building inspector, who is the zoning enforcement officer, that the facility would need to be indoors, which actually in the end, quells a lot of the fears of the neighbors and eliminates a lot of the concerns over noise,” Rob Levesque, Landscape Architect told 22News.

The doggie daycare facility wants to add two connected structures to the existing building.

Because of the conflicting interpretations of the land use, the discussion will resume during another hearing in three weeks.