Deli meat recalled due to possible contamination

(WPRI) – Battistoni Italian Specialty Meats is recalling approximately more than 22,000 pounds of genoa salami and capocollo deli meat that may be contaminated with aluminum.

The recalled ready-to-eat salami and capocollo were produced from January 30, 2017 to August 21, 2017 and sold in several states including Massachusetts.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), an aluminum clip was discovered in the product when it was being sliced.

There have been no reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these deli meats, according to FSIS.

Recalled products:

18.9-lb. VACUUM-SEALED packages containing “Battistoni GENOA SALAMI WITH WINE,” with lot codes 31B and 05A. The products have “Sell by” dates of 2/21/18, 2/23/18, 2/27/18, 3/2/18 and 8/17/18.

15-lb. VACUUM-SEALED packages containing “Battistoni Hot Cooked Capocollo Boneless Pork Shoulder Butt Coated with Spices & Paprika,” with lot code 33D. The products have a “Sell by” date of 11/19/17.

Consumers with questions about the recall can call (716) 826-2700.