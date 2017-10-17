Cider Pot Roast & Caramel Apples

You can find delicious apples and cider all over Western Massachusetts right now! Tinky Weisblat, the Diva of Deliciousness from Tinkycooks.com, showed us how to make Cider Pot Roast and Caramel Apples.

Cider Pot Roast

Ingredients:

1-1/2 cups apple cider

1 tablespoon brown sugar

2 teaspoons salt

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

2 whole cloves

1 3-to-4-pound pot roast

flour as needed

canola oil as needed

Cooking Directions:

Combine the cider, the sugar, the salt, the cinnamon, the ginger, and the cloves. Pour this marinade over the beef, and let it stand, covered, in the refrigerator for 24 hours. Turn and baste from time to time. Remove the roast from the marinade; sprinkle it with flour.

Heat the oil, and brown the meat in it in a pot or Dutch oven. Lower the heat, add the marinade, and cover tightly. Simmer for 3 hours. After the first hour, be sure to turn the roast every half hour or so, and to add more cider if the meat looks a bit dry. When ready to serve, thicken the gravy with flour if desired. Serve with noodles.

Caramel Apples Plus

Ingredients:

3/4 pound caramel (or as much as you like) in block form

1/3 pound milk chocolate, cut up

1/3 pound white chocolate, cut up

4 medium apples

festive seasonal sprinkles, chopped nuts, or any other topping you like (optional)

Cooking Directions:

Preheat the oven to 200, and bring water to a boil in the bottom of a double boiler. Place the caramel in the top of the double boiler, and place the milk chocolate and white chocolate in oven-proof bowls.

If your caramel needs it (the package should tell you), add a little water to it. Melt the caramel in the double boiler over low heat, stirring occasionally. While it is melting put sticks in the cores of the apples.

When the caramel has melted, place the bowls of chocolate in the oven. Dip the apples in the caramel, gently swirling to cover them. Place the dipped apples on a cookie sheet lined with parchment or a silicone mat.

Take the chocolates out of the oven, and stir to confirm that they have melted. (Melting them takes 10 to 15 minutes in the oven.) Use a spoon to drizzle the chocolate over the apples.

If you wish for extra bling, throw a few sprinkles or nuts on top of the apples before the chocolate hardens. Then wait for it to harden before digging in. (Waiting is the hard part!)