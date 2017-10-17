Bus driver accused of accidentally killing third grader back in court

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The man accused of accidentally killing a 9-year-old girl when she got caught in the doors of the school bus he was driving, is due in court Tuesday afternoon.

Seventy-one year-old Tendzin Parsons is scheduled to be back in Northampton District Court for a pre-trial hearing.

Parsons pleaded not guilty to a charge of negligent motor vehicle homicide, and was expected to change that plea on September 8, but didn’t after the judge told him he would impose a one-year sentence to the house of correction rather than a suspended sentence and probation.

Third-grader Summer Steele got caught in the school bus doors on October 28, 2016, and was taken to Berkshire Medical Center, where she later died.