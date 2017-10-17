Broadband internet projects underway in several Franklin County towns

CHARLEMONT, Mass. (WWLP)- No service is a common problem in rural Franklin County towns.

For some residents, DSL is their only option to connect to the internet.

“We could really use some help here, not just Charlemont, but the surrounding hill-towns,” said Melody Wheldon of Charlemont. “It’s tough because everybody does business and their life on the internet now.”

Lt. Governor Karyn Polito toured several Franklin County towns Tuesday to check in on the progress these towns are making to close this connectivity gap. One stop on her tour was Charlemont, a Franklin County town with a population of about 1300. Many residents and businesses in this town have to deal with a lack of internet.

About a dozen Massachusetts communities have limited or no internet access. Charlemont recently received a $960,000 state grant, to build a broadband network.

“This is very important especially for small rural communities that have no internet connection,” said Lt. Gov. Polito.

“This mean better education for the children here, businesses can expand, and provide more opportunity to this area.”

Lt. Gov. Polito told 22News the state has provided 50 million dollars to Massachusetts communities to improve internet access.

Other stops on the tour included Leyden, Colrain, Monroe, and Turners Falls.