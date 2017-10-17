Bob “The Bike Man” donates bags full of essentials for the homeless

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Bob “The Bike Man” has found a new way to help the Springfield community.

Over the past several months, Bob Charland has rebuilt and donated hundreds of bicycles to underprivileged kids in western Massachusetts.

Now, Bob is helping the homeless. He has taken it upon himself to buy bags full of essentials supplies. The bags include items like a hat and gloves, granola bars and toiletries.

On Tuesday, he dropped the bags off at the State Police Barracks on Armory Street, so they can hand them out when they see someone homeless in need.

“This is a simple thing that is going to bring the police department closer to the community. Just like with the bike program I have, it brings law enforcement closer to the kids. This is going to help out the homeless population,” said Bob.

Bob does all of these projects to help the local community, despite being diagnosed with a degenerative brain disease.